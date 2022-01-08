‘Goal achieved’ as Fulham go through

Bristol City 0 Fulham 1 105' Wilson

Harry Wilson’s extra-time goal took Fulham into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Both teams had chances during the regular 90 minutes but were unable to break the deadlock.

Fulham finally made the breakthrough when Wilson whipped a low ball into the box and it ended up in the far corner of the net.

The Whites’ goal came soon after Tommy Conway had missed a good chance to put Bristol City ahead.

“We achieved the main goal for us – to keep playing in this competition,” said Fulham boss Marco Silva.

“We give this competition all the respect it deserves. It was a typical FA Cup match, both teams trying to stay in the competition.

“We had chances, they had chances as well, and of course we are happy with the result.”







