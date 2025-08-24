Silva praises players but is annoyed by VAR decision

Marco Silva praised his players after Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United – but was far less impressed with the officiating.

Emile Smith Rowe’s goal – his first touch after coming on as a substitute – earned the hosts a deserved point at Craven Cottage.

United’s Bruno Fernandez fired a first-half penalty over the bar and Leny Yoro put the visitors ahead 13 minutes into the second half.

Former Brentford man Bryan Mbeumo delivered a corner from the right and Yoro’s header deflected in off Rodrigo Muniz.

Whites boss Silva was furious the goal was allowed to stand despite what seemed a foul on Calvin Bassey by Yoro in the area.

United’s spot-kick was also controversial. It was awarded following a VAR check for a foul by Bassey on Mason Mount – but Luke Shaw seemed to similarly bundle Fulham striker Muniz to the ground yards away from the incident.

“The way they scored, it was not (fair). We all saw the same, watching on TV – millions of people. Everyone knows what’s happened with the VAR,” said Silva.

Fulham responded well to the setback, with Smith Rowe prodding in Alex Iwobi’s cross.

“I’m very proud of the players. More goals from the bench. They are not happy to be on the bench, but they come on and do it,” said Silva.

“Apart from the first 20 minutes we did not give them any big moments. They scored a goal and our reaction was top-level.

“The players kept their composure, their balance and kept to the plan. We controlled the game well and scored a great goal.”