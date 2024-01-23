Silva not expecting any major Fulham exits

Marco Silva says he does not expect Fulham to sell players before the transfer window closes next Thursday.

There has been speculation over the futures of Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Palhinha, but boss Silva says he is not anticipating any major departures.







Striker Rodrigo Muniz will seemingly not be allowed to leave as Fulham are light on forward options.

“Our squad is really short in terms of numbers,” Silva said.

“Of course we are trying to keep our players and we don’t have plans to lose players, because it has not been easy to sign players.

“We know what we need and we are always trying to improve our squad. Until now, we have not done anything because it was not possible.”

Fulham will be looking to reach their first major final since 1975 when they take on Liverpool on Wednesday in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at Craven Cottage on Wednesday

The Reds lead 2-1 from their win at Anfield last week but Silva is hoping his side can evoke memories of the club’s stunning run to the Europa League final in 2010 when they came from 4-1 down to beat Juventus in the second leg of the quarter-final at Craven Cottage before beating Hamburg to reach the decider against Atletico Madrid.

“We have been working hard during the last five games to prepare for the game and the fans are going to be crucial,” he said.

“It’s a semi-final, a chance to play a final. It is going to be 90 minutes where we have to be able to chase the result and fight to be at Wembley.

“But Liverpool are always a threat. If there is space to attack, they can punish any team in the world.”







