Silva leaves Fulham and is set for Benfica job

Marco Silva has left Fulham.

Silva, who led the club back to the Premier League and re-established it in the top flight during a five-year spell as Whites boss, is expected to return to his native Portugal and take over at Benfica.

His contract at Craven Cottage expires this summer and the club tried hard to tie him to a new deal.

But there have been doubts over his future for some time.

In an open letter to fans, Silva wrote: “After five years, our journey together comes to an end.

“To our fans – I asked you, from day one, to always be with us. And that’s what you did these past five years. We achieved a lot together.

“My staff and I always felt your support. It will never be forgotten. Fulham will always be in my heart, and sooner or later I will be back at Craven Cottage.”

Fulham finished the recent season 11th in the Premier League – their fourth mid-table finish in a row since promotion under Silva was achieved in 2022.

Silva, 48, made no secret of his ambitions to manage at a higher level – or his unhappiness with some of Fulham’s transfer dealings.

Fulham confirmed his departure on Tuesday afternoon, with club owner Shahid Khan declaring that “change is inevitable in this game, and we’ve accordingly prepared for this moment”.

He added: “The talent in our squad, our historic home ground of Craven Cottage, our faithful supporters, and my commitment to backing the club, all make Fulham an extraordinarily attractive destination for an incoming head coach.

“We will soon appoint a new leader in a timely but deliberate manner, who will meet the standards of our club and expectations of our fans throughout the world.”