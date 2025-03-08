Silva: It’s our fault we lost

Marco Silva admitted Fulham were at fault after they suffered a late defeat against Brighton, who won 2-1 at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls netted a winner from the penalty spot through Joao Pedro eight minutes into added time after the striker was fouled by Whites substitute Harrison Reed.

Earlier, Brighton had levelled four minutes before half-time when Jan Paul van Hecke headed home after Raul Jimenez had fired Fulham ahead in the 35th minute.

A scrappy encounter looked like ending in stalemate before the penalty at the climax.

“It’s clear it’s our fault we lost the game,” admitted boss Silva.

“It is difficult to take to lose a game like we did. We gave them two moments and we gave a good level in the first half.”

'It's our fault' says Silva after stoppage-time goal condemns Fulham to defeat at Brighton. pic.twitter.com/T5uGpbTx1o — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) March 8, 2025

Silva was frustrated with Fulham’s second-half display.

However, the Whites remain in ninth place in the Premier League table.

He added: “When the game was under control we conceded a goal from a wide free-kick. Brighton were not able to create what they wanted.

“Our second half was not our best level and we gave the ball away too many times. Brighton were better in the second half, but it was not a game of many chances.

“The striker (Pedro) was clever to win the penalty in the last moment. But I’m not complaining as if it was my player I would have been expecting a penalty.”







