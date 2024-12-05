Silva issues plea to Fulham fans

Marco Silva urged Fulham fans to show more support for their team after a 3-1 win at home to Brighton took the Whites up to sixth in the Premier League table.

The home supporters were silenced by Carlos Belba scoring a second-half equaliser for the visitors after Alex Iwobi had netted an early opener.

The lead was restored when the recalled Andreas Pereira, on as a substitute, whipped in a corner and former Fulham youngster Matt O’Riley deflected the ball into his own net.

And Iwobi scored again late on to seal a fine victory.

Boss Silva was full of praise for his players – but asked the fans to get behind them more.

He said: “I’d like to ask them (for) even more if they can. They have been great for us – it’s been fantastic since I joined the club. It’s been a long journey for us and a great one.

“But if they can, we need more and more and more, because it’s a moment of the season that’s going to be tough.

“Sometimes it’s not easy – tonight was a good example of that. When they equalised, I felt everybody down, I felt Craven Cottage down and I was listening much more to the away fans in that moment of the game than our fans. And it was a moment that we need them, really.

“If I can ask something from them, I am going to ask: we need the 12th player on the pitch in this stadium. Sometimes they (fans) don’t understand how they can be important, and they have to support us.

“I ask for them to support more and more because we need them. They give so much power for the players when they are with us.”

Silva also insisted there must be no let-up from his team after an excellent season so far.

“We are pleased with the position, we know our reality and we are going to push ourselves,” he declared.







