Silva insists Ipswich’s Davis should have been sent off

Fulham boss Marco Silva was dismayed by the decision not to send off Ipswich’s Leif Davis during the 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Raul Jimenez’s penalty – one of two spot-kicks scored by the Mexican – rescued a point for the Whites.

They trailed twice, to Sammie Szmodics’ opener and then a Liam Delap penalty, but secured a draw.

Silva agreed with all three penalty decisions but insisted Davis should have been red-carded after bringing down Harry Wilson, who would have been through on goal. Even after a VAR check, Davis escaped with a yellow card.

“I can’t understand why,” Silva said.

'Decisions go in the same direction' – Silva after Fulham's controversial 2-2 draw with Ipswich.#FFC pic.twitter.com/vVUKMJRlaF — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) January 5, 2025

The Portuguese recalled the recent red card for Fulham captain Tom Cairney at Tottenham, which was upgraded from a yellow card after a VAR check, as well as Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie escaping with a yellow card after a VAR check during his team’s game against Fulham.

“We saw it with the red card for Tom Cairney and last week against Bournemouth with the Ryan Christie situation,” Silva said.

