Silva insists Fulham deserved derby triumph

Marco Silva insisted Fulham fully deserved their derby triumph at Chelsea.

They pushed hard for an equaliser after Cole Palmer’s first-half opener and were eventually rewarded with Harry Wilson’s late goal.

And in a dramatic finale, Rodrigo Muniz scored a stoppage-time winner.

“I really believe that we deserved the three points against a tough side,” Whites boss Silva declared.

“Conceding an early goal of course is not easy. The reaction was top from ourselves. We had much more composure on the counter-attack.”

Wilson’s leveller was Fulham’s first goal at Stamford Bridge for 13 years and the win was the club’s first there since 1979.

It was greeted with scenes of wild celebrations by their jubilant fans.

“It’s more for our fans really. They deserve the feeling they have right now. Let’s hope they can keep supporting us and we can keep giving this happiness to them,” Silva said.







