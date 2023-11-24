Silva hopes Jimenez can kick-start Fulham career

Marco Silva believes Raul Jimenez’s goal against Aston Villa will do him the world of good ahead of Monday’s match against his former club Wolves at Craven Cottage.

Jimenez scored a late consolation in the 3-1 defeat at Villa Park before the international break, ending a goal drought dating back to March 2022 when he found the net at Molineux in a 4-0 win over Watford.







The Mexico striker has struggled to fill the void left by Aleksandar Mitrovic, but Whites boss Silva is hopeful the goal against Villa will kick-start his Fulham career.

“It was really important for him,” Silva said.

“It’s not the same feeling when you lose the game, but it takes the weight off his back.

“It’s been tough for him. I hope he can keep working hard. He never gave up. We will see him confident for sure.”

Monday’s game is the first of nine in December for Fulham, who have lost of their past four matches.

“Our players are ready for that period, there is very little between the teams behind or ahead of us and each game is a chance to perform,” Silva said said

Fulham will be without the suspended Joao Palhinha, with Adama Traore also still unavailable to face his former club after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Central defender Issa Diop is still out with a foot injury.







