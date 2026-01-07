Silva hopes hero Wilson signs new Fulham deal

Marco Silva says Fulham must do everything they can to renew Harry Wilson’s contract.

The Welshman scored a superb winner as Silva’s side beat Chelsea 2-1 in the west London derby at Craven Cottage.

Wilson has been in fantastic form but is in the final months of his contract and has yet to agree a new deal.

Fulham rejected an offer from Leeds during the summer transfer window and Whites boss Silva insisted there is no prospect of Wilson leaving now the window has reopened.

“If you go back to my first press conference after the summer window, you asked me about the Leeds offer. I told you straightaway I didn’t think one second about that,” said Silva.

“For me it was not even a case. He’s our player and he’s so important for us. I know that it’s the last year of his contract. I don’t care about if he’s in the last year that we can take some (transfer fee) or nothing from him.

“We should try to sign more years with him. His season has been incredible and I’m very pleased for him because he deserves it.

“Of course the club should try to do what they can do to renew the contract with him.”

Wilson has two goals and an assist in his past four appearances for Fulham, whose win put them level on points with Chelsea.

“He’s been incredible. Right now everything he touches becomes something magic,” Silva declared.