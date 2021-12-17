Silva hopeful Fulham game will go ahead

Fulham boss Marco Silva is keeping his fingers crossed that Monday’s game against Sheffield United will go ahead.

The Championship leaders are one of the few clubs in London not to have a mass of Covid cases run through their squad – and have a full squad available for the visit of the in-form Blades.







However, Silva acknowledged a lot can happen between now and Monday evening with the Omicron variant spreading rapidly across the capital, forcing a number of matches in both the Premier League and EFL to be postponed.

“We are trying to do everything we can to avoid the situation,” Silva said.

“I am sure other clubs are doing the same, but even when you think you are doing everything well and doing everything to protect yourselves and the people around you never know what can happen.

“It is fingers crossed, but nothing has happened to us over the last few days or weeks but in London the situation is a lot different and I am sure every single club is doing their best but sometimes you just need some luck.”

Earlier this week QPR manager Mark Warburton predicted the EFL and Premier League will make Covid vaccinations mandatory for all players and staff if there continues to be a spate of postponements.

It emerged this week that 25 per cent of players in the EFL said they had no interest in being jabbed and although Silva agreed with Warburton, he believes it would be difficult rule to enforce mid-season.

“I respect his opinion and I think in the future if the situation does not change it will happen,” Silva said.

“I am not saying right now in the middle of the season, but if this Covid will be part of our society in 2022 I don’t have any doubt it could happen.

“But I don’t think it will be something that happens in the middle of the season. But in the future it’s something the Premier League, the EFL and other countries could decide to do because everyone would be more protected.

"I am not an expert, but all of us will be more protected if we get vaccinated definitely so let's see what the organisations do."








