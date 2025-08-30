Silva has ‘no more control’ over Fulham’s attempts to make signings

Marco Silva says he has ‘no more control’ over Fulham’s attempts to sign players in the final few days of the transfer window.

Fulham have been stalling all summer when it comes to making additions, but are in advanced talks with both Shakhtar’s Kevin and AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze.

Chukwueze was an unused substitute in Milan’s 2-0 win against Lecce in Serie A and could complete his move to west London before Monday’s deadline.

Silva said: “The time is coming to an end, but we don’t have any other solution if (we’re) not doing it (making signings).

“Probably now, it’s already too late. Probably, (we) lost some of the players that we should have signed or tried more, but it’s what it is.”

The Whites are yet to sign an outfield player during this transfer window.

Silva added: “If I’m going to complain or not, it’s not going to change anything, unfortunately for me, not for me, for the football club, that is the most important thing than myself. But it’s what it is.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen now. It’s a bit out of my control really. And I like to have the things under control and I don’t have no more (control).”