Silva has ‘mixed feelings’ after Fulham’s draw at Anfield

Marco Silva admitted feeling some disappointment at Fulham having to settle for a draw against 10-man Liverpool.

Andy Robertson was sent off after just 17 minutes – after Andreas Pereira put the Whites in front.

Liverpool recovered to level early in the second half via a brave header by Cody Gakpo, before substitute Rodrigo Muniz forced home a second goal for Fulham.

The visitors, however, were to be denied when Diogo Jota netted late on for the draw – an outcome which takes Silva’s side up to ninth in the table.

“We are leaving here with a mix of feelings,” said Whites boss Silva.

“I have to say, when you are leading the score twice, and of course, Liverpool after 20 minutes playing with 10 men, of course, we got the feeling that we should have won the game.”

“We showed from the first minute that we were here to win.” – Silva reacts to Fulham’s draw with Liverpool.#FFC #LFC pic.twitter.com/oVvwy7rHVg — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) December 14, 2024

Fulham caused problems for Liverpool before Robertson’s dismissal, making it clear from the start that they fancied their chances of upsetting the league leaders.

“I think the first 20 minutes from ourselves and the way we started the game showed the trust on ourselves,” said Silva.

“We showed from the first minute that we were here to win the game.”







