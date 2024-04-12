Silva has ‘best possible headache’ ahead of West Ham game

Fulham boss Marco Silva says he has “the best possible headache” – a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of Sunday’s clash with West Ham.

Silva admitted on-loan Chelsea striker Armando Broja had an injury “moment” in training this week, but has fully recovered and is available for selection.

Silva explained: “Yesterday we had a moment with Armando Broja in the session and we were a little bit scared, but the player had a session with the team on the pitch this morning and is going to be OK.

“He will train tomorrow 100% and for the game will be involved with all the other players.”

Silva suggested he has some tough selection decisions to make.

“It’s a headache for the manager, 100% for sure. I have to leave four players plus a goalkeeper out of the squad,” he said.

“It’s probably the most difficult decision a manager has to make. It is a big headache, but the best possible headache I could have.

“It’s good for the players because it means the competitiveness in training for players fighting for positions is there. Nobody is comfortable because a team-mate is pushing them for their position in the team.

“Having a fit, competitive squad is the best thing I can ask for as a coach.”







