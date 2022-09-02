Silva happy with Fulham’s transfer window

Fulham boss Marco Silva says he is pleased with the club’s business in the transfer window after the Whites added four late signings to their squad on a busy final day of the market.

Striker Carlos Vinicius, left-back Layvin Kurzawa, former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian and Leeds wideman Dan James will all go straight into Silva’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Tottenham.







Fulham brought in a total of 11 new signings but have been been hamstrung by long-term injuries to new signing Manor Solomon and also Harry Wilson which Silva said forced them to look at the transfer market.

“The market is really tough even for clubs with more power and bigger budgets than us,” Silva said.

“We have tried for the last two-and-half months and although I have been pleased with our performances in the Premier League, the new players will add something to our team in this competition.”

“We’ve had bad luck with wingers from start of the season, Manor will be important for us, but then losing Harry was a scenario we didn’t expect so we had to look for two wingers in the market.”

While Alesksandar Mitrovic has enjoyed a dream start to life back in the Premier League, Silva said the signing of Brazilian duo Willian and Vinicius on permanent deals will beef up his side’s attack.

“As well as being a free (transfer) Willian can add so many qualities for us,

“He wants to challenge himself in the Premier League and all the players we brought in really wanted to be here.”

Former Manchester United man James moves to London from Elland Road on loan and Silva said he is a player who offers him options off both the bench and in his starting line-up.

“It was a great opportunity for us to get a player with a different profile,” he said.

“James is a player that can play around the front line, he’s very direct, quick and will allow us to change the game.

“I spoke with him and I was clear with what I wanted from him and he wanted to join us.”







