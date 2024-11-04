Silva hails Wilson after Fulham’s dramatic derby win

Marco Silva praised Harry Wilson for the patience he has shown so far this season following his match-winning cameo against Brentford.

The Wales international was summoned from the bench with 15 minutes to play against the Bees and scored twice in stoppage time to earn victory.

Wilson has only featured five times, all as a substitute, so far this season in the Premier League.

“It’s been a tough season for him in terms of minutes,” said Whites boss Silva. “All the players want to play more.

“Harry’s a good example of that, he’s not getting the minutes that he wants.

“Adama [Traore] had a good impact at the start of the season, Alex [Iwobi] has been one of the best players in our team too.

“With the impact of Emile [Smith Rowe] as well, it’s not been easy to find space for everyone.

“He’s been on fire for his national team, scoring some important goals.

“With the Fulham shirt, we know he can do it. He has to wait; he has to be patient. When the chance comes he has to take it.

“He had a great night. A great 15 minutes from him and he helped the team to win which was the most important thing.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted: “Of course, it’s brutal.

“The better team won, but when leading 1-0 away from home in the 93rd minute, and we don’t see the two goals and big chance to us that happened [afterwards], we see out the last four or five minutes winning 1-0 then everyone praises us for the defending which I still think was fantastic.







