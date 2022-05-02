Silva hails players after Fulham seal title

Marco Silva hailed his Fulham players after they sealed the Championship title with a 7-0 hammering of Luton.

The Whites celebrated their return to the Premier League with a Craven Cottage masterclass against the Hatters, as Aleksandar Mitrovic earned the division’s record goal status, notching his 42nd and 43rd of the campaign.

Further goals from Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete, Fabio Carvalho, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Jean Michael Seri added to a brilliant evening for Fulham.







“I have to congratulate all of them,” said head coach Silva after Fulham reached a goal tally of 106 in the league.

“Full staff, all those behind the scenes. I told the players I was really proud of them. It is a moment for them to celebrate.

“Our players, in the warm-up, saw the trophy. And when you see it, it shows you’re playing in a final. And the way we did it, the goals we scored, the number of goals we scored – it’s fantastic.”

Silva also paid full tribute to record breaker Mitrovic on a night when Fulham turned on the style as they prepare for life in the Premier League once again.

“He’s brilliant, brilliant, brilliant,” declared the Portuguese.

“The feeling at the Cottage when he scored his second, our seventh, we knew it would be important for him. We used him in fantastic way, to link our game this evening.”







