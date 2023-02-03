Silva hails ‘mature’ Fulham after derby draw

Fulham boss Marco Silva praised his side’s maturity after they held Chelsea in a goalless west London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Just a couple of weeks after beating their neighbours in the reverse fixture, Fulham again impressed, limiting Chelsea’s goal threat despite a wealth of attacking options at the Blues’ disposal.

Silva’s side added their strong recent defensive record with another clean sheet, with their manager applauding their evolution since the World Cup break.







“We are much more mature as a team, both individually and as a collective,” Silva said.

Silva also revealed that he was unsure of Chelsea’s plans for the match, with so many new signings and the return of a number of key players, including Reece James and Raheem Sterling, from injury.

“It was difficult for us to predict if they were going to start with four (at the back), with three, because they have the capacity to change,” Silva said.







