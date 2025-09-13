Silva hails Kevin after Fulham victory

Marco Silva hailed the impact of Kevin after the recent signing made his Premier League debut in Fulham’s dramatic 1-0 win against Leeds.

The Brazilian winger came off the bench with 15 minutes to go, and showed his exciting potential, creating chances and almost scoring in added time with a long-range strike

That effort led to a corner, which Gabriel Gundmunsson headed into his own net to give Fulham all three points.

Whites boss Silva said: “He’s a player that we have been following. He was on our radar when we looked for the most talented young wingers for the left-hand side and was from the first day a position that we wanted to reinforce.

“We analysed him, we took enough time to analyse and after we made a decision that we wanted him here.

“He wanted to come, he wanted to join us and the people around him played a big part in it as well.

“He wanted to be in the Premier League and that is the main thing for us and we are very pleased to have him with us.”

Kevin has boosted Fulham, says Silva after dramatic win pic.twitter.com/C6P7R84qCq — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) September 13, 2025

The game was lacking in quality, with just a few chances created before the late breakthrough. Rodrigo Muniz and Harry Wilson went close for the hosts.

But it was Kevin who added a bit of star quality to ignited Fulham’s surge.

“We have to give time for him to settle because as you know he just arrived on the last day of the market,” said Silva.

“He needs time, he needs time to settle, probably to find a house still and all that stuff that is important.”