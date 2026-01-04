Silva hails Fulham hero Reed after dramatic draw

Marco Silva hailed Harrison Reed as a “top professional” after the midfielder’s wonder strike earned Fulham a point against Liverpool.

Reed scored his first Fulham goal since April 2023, with a long-range screamer in the 97th minute.

He has only played three times in the Premier League this season, but pulled out a moment of magic for Silva’s side.

“If you ask me right now if I had him to score that goal, I will not be saying that he’s going to score that goal,” said the Whites boss.

“But it’s something he’s capable to do in the (training) session. One of the things that I said to him when he came on was ‘we need some energy there’.

“It’s total inspiration from him. He’s already been here almost five years with me, and he’s been in the club six and a half years – what a professional he is.

“He’s one of the biggest leaders in our group, he’s one of the most vocal guys, always there to push everybody forward.

“I know that he wants to to play more, but he’s working to play more as well.”

Earlier in the game, Florian Wirtz equalised for Liverpool, after a lengthy VAR check for offside.

After a few minutes, the goal was given, but footage from some angles showed the German was offside.

“I felt the same, many people in the stadium felt the same. For me it looked offside, but of course we have to believe that the semi-automatic,” said Silva.

“The strange thing was that took a long time, long time, long time really for something that it should be automatic. But if they decide that way, we all should believe that they took the right decision.”