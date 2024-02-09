Silva gives injury updates on Fulham quartet

Adama Trarore is set to make his long-awaited return Fulham’s clash with Bournemouth at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The powerful winger, who signed in the summer following his release from Wolves, has been sidelined for most of the season.







Although he made a brief substitute appearance at Aston Villa in November he reaggravated the hamstring problem that he picked up in early September but has been cleared to be included in Marco Silva’s squad.

Harry Wilson is also fit after sustaining a shoulder problem in the FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Newcastle.

However, Silva confirmed Kenny Tete, will miss the game due to a calf injury with striker Raul Jimenez due to be sidelined for at least a month due to a hamstring issue.

Armando Broja is in line to make his full debut following his arrival on loan from Chelsea late last Thursday.

The striker came on for the final 20 minutes in the 2-2 draw at Burnley last week that saw another Chelsea loanee striker David Washington strike twice in the second half after Fulham had raced into a 2-0 lead.

“This week was good for him as we could prepare him for the game,” Silva said.

“Last week he was ready but not understanding everything we wanted to do and how we wanted to play.

“Now that he has a week here he has shown us his quality in training and will be ready when we need him”







