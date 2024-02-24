Silva: Fulham deserved Old Trafford triumph

Marco Silva had no doubt that Fulham fully deserved their dramatic victory at Manchester United.

Alex Iwobi’s 97th-minute goal secured a memorable triumph for the Whites – their win first at Old Trafford since 2003.

“It was clear that the better team on the pitch won the game,” said boss Silva.

“We were the team, that created the most chances, played better and tried to win most of the moments of the game.

“The way we played against Manchester United at Old Trafford, it’s not easy to do, but we did it. We didn’t give anything to them.”

Harry Maguire’s 89th-minute equaliser cancelled out Calvin Bassey’s goal and looked like rescuing a point for United, but Iwobi scored deep into stoppage time.

Silva said: “We conceded an unlucky goal and, in that moment,, we showed a strong mentality.

“Old Trafford was on fire and the crowd believed it was a time in which we could have gone and conceded a second.

“Instead we showed great spirit to not only not concede a second, but to go onto win the game. We have conceded some late goals already this season. Even in the game between these teams at Craven Cottage, United won that game in the last minute too.

“Today, they equalise, it was a moment we had to be really strong mentally to keep the result and of course, try to win in any moment you have the chance.”







