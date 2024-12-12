Silva expects Nelson to be out for around 10 weeks

Fulham boss Marco Silva expects to be without Reiss Nelson for around 10 weeks.

Nelson, on loan from Arsenal, has been sidelined by a hamstring problem and will be out until well into the new year.

He is among several players Silva will be without for this weekend’s game against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield.

Joachim Andersen and Harrison Reed are also injured, while Tom Cairney and Calvin Bassey are both suspended.

Andersen should be back soon but the ongoing absence of Nelson is a blow for the Whites, who have enjoyed an excellent season so far.

Silva explained: “I believe that Joa probably is going to be the closest one to come [back], but 100% not this week. Harrison Reed, we have to see, step by step.

“Reiss Nelson is going to be longer. Difficult to say when he’s going to be back. Probably around 10 weeks.”

Fulham will be underdogs but can head to Merseyside with some confidence, having shown this season that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Silva insists their success is mainly down to hard work.

Silva: Hard work is key to Fulham's success #FFC pic.twitter.com/gjcNMMobXX — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) December 12, 2024

“I don’t see success in football without hard work – that is the reason why we have done so well the last few seasons,” he said.

“Everyone works so hard and the demands from ourselves in the football club are so high. If the standards and demands are high, then you are more able to respond in this league that is so tough.

“I know it is only the beginning of December. but up until now it has been really good to see how the team has responded.”







