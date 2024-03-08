Silva expects Jimenez to return for Spurs game

Raul Jimenez looks likely to return to the Fulham squad for the London derby against Tottenham next weekend.

The striker has resumed training following a hamstring injury but is not expected to be involved in Saturday’s match against his former club Wolves.

Whites boss Marco Silva explained: “Raul has been involved in training. It’s probably too early for him to be involved. Next week he will be back involved fully fit.”







Both teams will be looking to maintain their excellent recent form in the game at Molineux.

Fulham have enjoyed back-to-back wins, while Wolves are 10th in the Premier League table and pushing for a European place.

“They have been strong. It’s going to be a very good challenge for us and after back-to-back wins. We want more,” said Silva.

“We are getting more consistent. That’s really important and really difficult at the level we’re playing.

“The last few weeks have been very good in terms of results and performances.”







