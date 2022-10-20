Silva delighted by Fulham’s humbling of Villa

Marco Silva heaped praise on his Fulham side after the Whites produced their best performance of the season to brush aside Aston Villa 3-0 at Craven Cottage.

Goals from Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and a Tyrone Mings own-goal sealed the Whites’ biggest Premier League win in nine years, with Silva’s side recording only their second clean sheet of the season.







“We performed very well tonight the way we played, the way we created chances, the way we dominated, it was really good, especially in the first half,” Silva said.

“We played well in the first half against Liverpool although it was a different kind of game and against Brentford we were very good too.

“But this was the most dominant performance from us. They (Villa) came here to do the maximum and get three points and we knew it was important to start on the front foot.

“They are good side with confidence from the goalkeeper down to the front two and have a good manager too so we knew we couldn’t switch off for one second and it was great to do it in front of our fans.

“It was a great evening for us and a well deserved three points.

“The quality of our game in the first half and the problems we created for them from the first minute of the match was great.”







