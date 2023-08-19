Silva confirms Mitrovic’s departure after Fulham’s derby defeat

Aleksandar Mitrovic is leaving Fulham, boss Marco Silva confirmed after the 3-0 defeat at home to Brentford in the west London derby.

Mitrovic, 28, is joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, having made it clear he wants the move. The transfer fee is close to £50m.

He was absent from the squad on Saturday and will be Al-Hilal’s third Premier League signing this summer following their acquisitions of Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Ruben Neves from Wolves.







Mitrovic scored 14 goals last season for Fulham and 111 in total for the club. He has three years remaining on his contract.

“He forced everything and wanted to leave the club,” said Silva.

It was a miserable afternoon for Silva’s side, who had Tim Ream sent off for a second yellow card after the defender was adjudged to have fouled Bryan Mbeumo, who scored with the resulting penalty.

“It was completely wrong decision from the referee,” said Silva.

“From all the angles I’ve seen I could not see anything in it. A clear and obvious mistake from the referee in my opinion.

“Tim Ream doesn’t understand why he got [the second yellow]. Nobody told him.

“A really tough result for us. Brentford deserve the three points.”

