Silva calls on impressive Palhinha to keep talking

Marco Silva has called on Joao Palhinha to add a vocal presence to his outstanding midfield displays after the Portugal international earned a valuable point for Fulham at Brighton.

Trailing to Evan Ferguson’s first-half goal and on the back foot for much of the game, Palhinha’s superb curling strike midway through the second half helped his side bounce back from Monday’s defeat at Tottenham ahead of next week’s clash with Manchester United at Craven Cottage.

Palhinha’s stellar displays for the Whites since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon last season almost resulted in a deadline day move to Bayern Munich last month only for it collapse due Fulham being unable to sign a replacement.

But Silva said there is more to come from the 28-year-old, who has since signed an improved contract since that move to Germany fell through.

“He leads by attitude, but is not the most vocal guy, he is improving his English but I want him to be more vocal and to lead that way too,” Silva said.

“That position is really important in the way we play along with Harrison Reed and Sasa Lukic he needs to understand all the moments of the game and communicate with the guys in front of him. I want more of that from him.

“It is important to keep improving his English to be more vocal to add to all the other good things he has.

“His attitude, his commitment the way his leads and lifts the others around him.

“Joao also has that thing that is hard to find in football that moment when we lose the ball his reaction is always impressive and we need to take the best of these moments and keep improving.”

Silva also confirmed Carlos Vinicius missed the game due to minor injury.

