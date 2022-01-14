Silva calls for fringe Fulham players to do more

Fulham boss Marco Silva has called on his side to do more ease the attacking burden on Aleksandar Mitrovic, Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson.

The Whites can return to the top of the Championship table with victory over Bristol City at Craven Cottage and if Bournemouth fail to beat Luton at Kenilworth Road in a lunchtime kick-off after returning to winning ways in style with a 7-0 thrashing over Reading on Tuesday.







Mitrovic, Wilson and Kebano have scored 38 of Fulham’s 58 goals this season and Silva said he wants more contributions from the rest of the squad as his side look to launch a strong second half to the season and secure an instant return to the Premier League.

“I am really pleased with what they are doing and enjoying watching it as well,” Silva said.

“It is fantastic to see for me as well Harry Wilson playing at this level, he is fully committed, confident.

“I am pleased with the other two as well. We have spoke many times about Mitrovic but even he still has room to improve and I am pleased to see him fighting hard and doing what I am asking.

“I want to see more from the others that are not playing. I want to see more from Ivan (Cavaleiro), from Anthony (Knockaert) and from Rodrigo (Muniz) as well.

“For a team to get success at the end of the season, it can’t be just because we have (a front) three doing fantastic.

“We are a strong team, but a strong team doesn’t just have 11 players.”







