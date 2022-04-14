Silva calls for focus as Fulham look to seal promotion

Fulham boss Marco Silva admits last Sunday’s shock 3-1 loss at home to Coventry was a reminder to his squad to not get ahead of themselves with promotion all but secured.

Silva’s side can book an immediate return to the Premier League with wins at Derby and at home to Preston but the Portuguese said defeat by the Sky Blues was proof that nothing should be taken for granted.







“My players know we don’t have just one goal in mind, we have more than one – the main thing is to get promoted, to be champions and finish at the top,” Silva said.

“But we have to keep our feet on the ground, not lose focus or concentration. The last game was a good example that we cannot lose one second of focus.

“If you do, what happened last Sunday against Coventry can happen again and we don’t want that.

“I am not saying we were not focused on that game, but we made mistakes that are not normal at this level and the level we have been playing at this season.

“We have a big match coming up at Derby and we know what we have to do.”

Derby are still nine points from safety, having been docked 21 points earlier in the season.

And Silva, who managed Rams boss Wayne Rooney at Everton, said he has been impressed with the way the former England striker has kept his side competitive despite the financial uncertainty hanging over the club.

“I know how difficult it has been for them. They have shown a togetherness and team spirit which has been fantastic,” he said.

“If you take away the fact they lost 21 points they would be more comfortable on the table and having a really good season.

“They play with a lot of courage and have a good mix of young players and experienced older players like Curtis Davies, Tom Lawrence and Ravel Morrison and Wayne is doing a good job and when they are at home they are really hard to play against.”







