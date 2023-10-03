Silva blames missed chances, not Mitrovic loss

Fulham boss Marco Silva says the club cannot continue to lament the loss of Aleksandar Mitrovic but admits his forwards need to be better in front of goal.

Mitrovic, who scored 14 goals in the Premier League last season, departed this summer for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal amd his replacement Raul Jimenez is yet to find the net since his move from Wolves.







Jimenez was substituted in the second half of Monday’s 2-0 defeat by Chelsea, having made little impression aside from a flying header on the stroke of half-time that went wide.

Fulham were beaten after two quickfire first-half goals from Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja but did improve in the second period, with Sasa Lukic missing a glorious chance that would have set up out a rousing finish when he shot straight at Robert Sanchez from close range 15 minutes from time.

Fellow substitute Alex Iwobi also missed a good chance when he hooked the ball wide from inside the six-yard box.

The Whites are the second joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League along with Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United, with just five goals this season, but Silva believes the goals will come.

“It is not important to talk about a player that is not here any more, we have to talk about our players and what we have to improve on,” Silva said.

“If you ask me about the goals we haven’t scored against Chelsea or even the last game against Palace, I can say we created enough chances to win that game but didn’t score and we didn’t create many, but the chances we did we should have scored from.

“We have to keep working, so it is not important to talk about players A,B C or D or players that are not here any more.

“I am here to work with the players that are here and to do our best to win football matches.”







