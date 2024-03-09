Silva bemoans Fulham’s shoddy second-half start

Marco Silva admitted Fulham paid the price for a shoddy start to the second half in their 2-1 defeat at Wolves.

Rayan Ait-Nouri opened the scoring seven minutes after the restart and worse followed for the visitors when Nelson Semedo’s shot was deflected in by the unfortunate Tom Cairney. Alex Iwobi pulled a goal back in the final moments.

Whites boss Silva said: “We started too slow in the second half. Our build-up was too slow, losing some balls in dangerous areas, and of course that created momentum for them.







“It’s really strange the way we started the second half because we were aware that we had to start much quicker with much more of the ball.

“We started the complete opposite of how we should and they punished us. We did create chances but it was much more difficult after 2-0.”

The defeat was a blow for Fulham after excellent performances in recent wins against Manchester United and Brighton.

Silva added: “We don’t want to take credit away from Wolves. But we lost the game this afternoon. It was ourselves. This is what has to make us really disappointed and frustrated.”







