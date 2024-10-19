Silva bemoans Andersen red card after Fulham defeat

Fulham boss Marco Silva declared “we are all confused” after Joachim Andersen was sent off during the 3-1 home defeat against Aston Villa.

With his team trailing 2-1, Whites defender Andersen was red-carded after pulling down former Brentford forward Ollie Watkins.

A similar incident occurred last month when West Ham’s Max Kilman halted Adama Traoe, yet Fulham were not awarded a penalty.

Silva said: “It happened already for us against West Ham and they explained to us that it was soft, but two or three weeks later you see a completely different situation and not consistent to what we’ve seen.

“We are all confused. We all don’t understand. We’re all confused because when things happen we try to understand why and respect. They explained (after the West Ham game) and now completely changed the decision.”

“We are all confused” – Silva reacts after Andersen is sent off in Fulham defeat. pic.twitter.com/FSMIcov9i1 — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) October 19, 2024

Raul Jimenez put Silvas’s side ahead but Morgan Rogers equalised, Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira missed a penalty and Watkins scored before Andersen’s dismissal was followed by an Issa Diop own goal.

“It was not a good performance from us,” Silva admitted.

“The penalty was a big, big chance for us that we missed. After the penalty. I felt the team were a little bit nervous – we were not playing at our best level.”







