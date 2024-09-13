Silva backs Nelson to shine for Fulham

Marco Silva is convinced Reiss Nelson can make a big impact following his recent loan move from Arsenal.

The 24-year-old signed for Fulham on deadline day after being linked with a number of other Premier League sides – and was due to sign for Ipswich before the Whites swooped.

Fulham were poised to sign Ernest Nuamah from Lyon, but the move broke down late on, prompting a late move for Nelson.

Boss Silva explained: “As you knew, we were looking for a winger. He can play left and right. We are really pleased to have him with us. The last day of the market was a really busy day.”

New Fulham signings will need time, says Silva #FFC pic.twitter.com/kCwMx68aTD — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) September 13, 2024

Nelson could make his debut in Saturday’s home match against West Ham.

Fulham then travel to Preston North End on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.

“You can see straightaway he is a skilful player,” said Silva.

“He is going to help us, he has a good pedigree from the last few seasons at Arsenal.

“Now is a moment for him to show his quality. He is going to be involved in the squad (against West Ham).”







