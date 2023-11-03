Silva backs Fulham fans over ticket protests

Marco Silva has backed Fulham fans protesting over the price of tickets for Saturday’s lunchtime clash with Manchester United at Craven Cottage.

Hundreds of fans are set to meet at the tea hut in Bishops Park and will march to the ground after the club announced they would be charging £160 for tickets in the new Riverside Stand, £106 to sit in the Johnny Haynes Stand and £77 for Hammersmith Stand – the most expensive in the Premier League.







Unlike most clubs, Fulham do not categorise ticket prices instead opting to cost matches on an individual basis and Silva said he understands the anger of the fans.

“It is not just for a game like this but we have to be sure that Fulham fans can afford all the matches,” Silva said.

“To be honest for a Fulham fan this match should be the same and value should be the same as the last one against Sheffield United or the next one we are going to play against Wolves.

“For me the value of the game is the same, three points there for us to fight for and the fans should be there to get behind the team.

“I have all the empathy with the fans in this situation but it is a commercial decision from the club and I want everyone to be focused on the game.

“We are here talking about Fulham vs Man United, and I’ve been asked three or four times about the ticket prices.

“This is a distraction, clearly. I would love to have everybody happy and just focusing on Fulham v Man United, and let’s go and support.”







