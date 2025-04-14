Silva annoyed by poor Fulham start and VAR verdict

Marco Silva admitted Fulham paid the price for a poor start against Bournemouth.

A goal conceded after 52 seconds consigned Fulham to defeat on the south coast – a big blow in their pursuit of a European place.

Whites boss Silva said: “I think our first 20, 25 minutes were not at the level it should be.

“We knew that we have to start stronger. We know their intensity from the starting point, and if you don’t reach the same type of intensity and focus, it’s going to be very difficult.

“We were aware of it, and of course it’s what makes me more disappointed with our performance tonight.”

Frustratingly for Fulham, they missed great chances to equalise after Antoine Semenyo’s early goal.

“It has to make all of us disappointed and frustrated with the game that, overall, we knew was going to be difficult, but if you are really on it from the first minute, we knew that we had the conditions to win the game,” Silva said.

Silva also felt Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi should have been sent off for a studs-up challenge on Joachim Andersen.

He stayed on the pitch after the contact was deemed as “glancing” by VAR.

Asked if it should have been a red card, Silva said: “For me it’s clear, yes.”







