Silva aiming to take Fulham closer to ‘dream’ FA Cup final

Marco Silva is determined to take Fulham a step closer to a “dream” FA Cup final 50 years after the club’s last appearance in a domestic final.

The Whites face a quarter-final clash with Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

A victory would secure a return to Wembley and raise their fans’ hopes of a first major trophy.

It would also mean a second appearance in the final for Fulham, who were runners-up in 1975, when they lost to West Ham.

Boss Silva said: “It will be a dream for them. Let’s go step by step.

“We love them to dream but for us it does not make sense to think about the final if we are not strong enough in the quarter-final. We have to be strong enough tomorrow.”

For Silva, who guided Fulham back to the Premier League in 2022, their quarter-final appearance is another sign of a club moving in the right direction.

He also believes it reflects a changed mentality.

"It would be a dream for them." – Silva on Fulham fans hoping for an FA Cup final appearance after 50 years. pic.twitter.com/7AaahlfeUV — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) March 28, 2025

“It’s a normal progression for a club doing the right things,” he explained.

“It shows the progress we have been showing since our first season back in the Premier League.

“It shows really what we have been doing, not just in terms of performances but changing the mentality of the club and the players in every competition we play.

“We have changed completely the mindset for these competitions.”

Palace have been boosted by the return of striker Jean-Philippe Mateta from injury, while Fulham are still without Harry Wilson, Kenny Tete and Reiss Nelson.







