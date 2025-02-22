Silva admits Fulham were poor

Marco Silva admitted Fulham were well below par in their 2-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

The Whites failed to muster an effort on target and have now won just one of their past seven matches at Craven Cottage.

“It definitely was a performance below the standards, if I can say in this way,” boss Silva said.

“In these type of games, the other part of the game that is there, that ugly part, in terms of duels, in terms of individual challenges, we have to be there.

“But they scored two goals in two moments where reaching certain standards did not happen.”

Fulham’s defending in the build-up to the second Palace goal was particularly poor.

After Andreas Pereira had an effort blocked, Silva’s side were carved open on the counter-attack.

Jean-Philippe Mateta evaded a couple of weak challenges and found Daniel Munoz, who went past Calvin Bassey with ease and fired into the top corner from near the edge of the six-yard box.

“They were much more mature than us, more aggressive, and in the Premier League when you’re not at your best you will not have the best afternoon,” Silva said.