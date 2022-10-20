Silva admits dropping Tosin was ‘difficult decision’

Marco Silva admits dropping Tosin Adarabioyo for last Saturday’s game against Bournemouth was a tough decision but says he is keen to see how the partnership between Tim Ream and Issa Diop can develop.

Former Manchester City trainee Tosin has been almost an ever-present in the Whites side since Silva replaced Scott Parker in June 2021, but the Fulham boss felt he had to make changes after 20 goals conceded in 10 games.







Only bottom-two sides Leicester and Nottingham Forest and a Bournemouth team who conceded nine in one game at Liverpool have worse defensive records, and Silva said changes had to be made.

“It was a difficult decision and one that we made and Tosin knows why,” Silva said.

“We have a squad and not just two central defenders and we decided to change something because we had to improve as we were not happy with two games before and Issa and Shane Duffy have been working so hard to get a chance.

“Some players have good moments and sometimes they are not in such good form and that is why we decided to change.”

Diop enjoyed an inauspicious debut against League Two strugglers Crawley, who knocked the Whites out of the Carabao Cup in August, but marked his first Premier League start for the club with a goal in the 2-2 draw with the Cherries.

Silva said the French defender, who joined from West Ham in the summer, needs a run of games to show what he can do.

“We have to give them more time and I am sure they will improve more and more,” Silva said.

“What we are asking from him is different to what he has to do in the last few years (at West Ham) different ideas, philosophies and style as well and he needed time to adapt.

“Issa didn’t have the best pre-season but he is improving and beginning to adapt at our football club.

“But I am 100% sure we will see that, he has good pace, he is good on the ball as well and he has to be much more confident and can be an important player for this football club.”