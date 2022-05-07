Fulham end brilliant season with a thrashing at Sheffield United

Sheffield United 4 Fulham 0

Champions Fulham ended a brilliant season with a woeful performance at Bramall Lane.

They were all over the place in the first half and three goals in the space of 15 minutes sent them in at the interval three down.

Morgan Gibbs-White headed in Oli Norwood’s right-wing cross and Iliman Ndiaye doubled Sheffield United’s lead by slotting home after Jean Michael Seri had slipped and given the ball away.

Sander Berge netted from close range after more shoddy Fulham defending to make it three.

And Enda Stevens rounded off a nice Blades move with their fourth goal.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Tete, Hector, Ream, Robinson, Seri (Reed 72), Chalobah (Onomah 30), De Cordova-Reid, Carvalho, Kebano, Mitrovic (Muniz 60).

Subs not used: Fabri, Tosin, Cavaleiro, Stansfield.







