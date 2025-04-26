Sessegnon scores late winner for Fulham

Southampton 1 Stevens (14′) Fulham 2 Smith Rowe (72′)

Sessegnon (90’+2)



Ryan Sessegnon’s stoppage-time goal dramatically maintained Fulham’s hopes of securing a European spot.

They came from behind against the Premier League’s bottom side, with Emile Smith Rowe equalising before Sessegnon headed home Adama Traore’s cross.

Smith Rowe, on as a substitute, was found by Alex Iwobi’s superb ball in from the left and his shot deflected off the unfortunate Jan Bednarek and looped past keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Jack Stephens had given the lowly Saints the lead with a glancing header from Ryan Manning’s left-wing free-kick.

The Whites were woeful in the first half but better in the second, and Willian’s strike hit the post before Smith Rowe eventually hauled them level.

They then pushed for a winner, with Iwobi heading wide from Sessegnon’s cross before Ramdsale produced a fine save to tip away Smith Rowe’s shot.

And Raul Jimenez missed a great chance when he headed Traore’s cross straight at Ramsdale.

But from another Traore’s cross, Sessegnon made no mistake – sparking wild Fulham celebrations.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge (Lukic 46), Pereira (Traore 46), Wilson (Vinicius 86), Iwobi (Cairney 86), Willian (Smith Rowe 66), Jimenez.