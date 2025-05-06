Sessegnon on his Fulham rejuvenation, Silva’s influence and ‘quality’ King

Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon speaks to West London Sport about his rejuvenation under boss Marco Silva.

Sessegnon, who left the club at 19 and returned last summer, also says he believes Fulham is the ideal place for highly-rated youngster Josh King.






