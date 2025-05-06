Sessegnon on his Fulham rejuvenation, Silva’s influence and ‘quality’ King Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon speaks to West London Sport about his rejuvenation under boss Marco Silva. Sessegnon, who left the club at 19 and returned last summer, also says he believes Fulham is the ideal place for highly-rated youngster Josh King. Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.