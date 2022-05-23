Seri among players released by Fulham

Former record signing Jean Michael Seri is among players released by Fulham following the expiry of their contracts.

The Ivory Coast international midfielder arrived at Craven Cottage in 2018 for £25m but walks away for free following an underwhelming four-year stint at the club that included seasons out on loan at Galatasaray and Bordeaux.

Also leaving the club are defenders Alfie Mawson and Michael Hector, who were unable to break into Marco Silva’ side this season due to the form of Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Mawson joined the Whites from Swansea for a fee of £15m in 2018 but has battled with injury in his time at the club, making just 52 appearances in four years

Hector is also on the move having also barely played for the past two years since signing from Chelsea in 2019 and helping the club to promotion in 2020.

Fulham have offered new deals to eight of their out-of-contract academy products, including Tyrese Francois and Steven Sessegnon.

The club option has been taken up on the contracts of Sonny Hilton, Idris Odutayo, Adrion Pajaziti that will keep them at the club until 2023.

Released:

Cyrus Christie

Fabri

Michael Hector

Alfie Mawson

Jean Michaël Seri

Timmy Abraham

Jacob Adams

Eric Ameyaw

Xavier Benjamin

Tyler Caton

Jerome Opoku

Jonathon Page

Julian Schwarzer

Jaylan Wildbore

Contracts offered to:

Tyrese Francois

Steven Sessegnon

Taye Ashby-Hammond

Imani Lanquedoc

Georgios Okkas

Ollie O’Neill

Oliver Sanderson

Jay Williams







