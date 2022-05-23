Seri among players released by Fulham
Former record signing Jean Michael Seri is among players released by Fulham following the expiry of their contracts.
The Ivory Coast international midfielder arrived at Craven Cottage in 2018 for £25m but walks away for free following an underwhelming four-year stint at the club that included seasons out on loan at Galatasaray and Bordeaux.
Also leaving the club are defenders Alfie Mawson and Michael Hector, who were unable to break into Marco Silva’ side this season due to the form of Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo.
Mawson joined the Whites from Swansea for a fee of £15m in 2018 but has battled with injury in his time at the club, making just 52 appearances in four years
Hector is also on the move having also barely played for the past two years since signing from Chelsea in 2019 and helping the club to promotion in 2020.
Fulham have offered new deals to eight of their out-of-contract academy products, including Tyrese Francois and Steven Sessegnon.
The club option has been taken up on the contracts of Sonny Hilton, Idris Odutayo, Adrion Pajaziti that will keep them at the club until 2023.
Released:
Cyrus Christie
Fabri
Michael Hector
Alfie Mawson
Jean Michaël Seri
Timmy Abraham
Jacob Adams
Eric Ameyaw
Xavier Benjamin
Tyler Caton
Jerome Opoku
Jonathon Page
Julian Schwarzer
Jaylan Wildbore
Contracts offered to:
Tyrese Francois
Steven Sessegnon
Taye Ashby-Hammond
Imani Lanquedoc
Georgios Okkas
Ollie O’Neill
Oliver Sanderson
Jay Williams