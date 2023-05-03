Salah’s penalty enough for Liverpool to beat Fulham

Liverpool 1 Fulham 0 39' Salah (pen)

Mohamed Salah’s first-half penalty gave Liverpool the points at Anfield.

Salah scored from the spot six minutes before the interval after Darwin Nunez was fouled by Issa Diop.

Liverpool created several chances in a largely one-sided match but were unable to add to their lead.

And Fulham almost grabbed a 77th-minute equaliser when keeper Alisson produced a brilliant one-handed save to deny fellow Brazilian Carlos Vinicius.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid also went close for the Whites, who were again without suspended striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Despite the defeat, Fulham remain 10th in the table and on course for the club’s highest finish since 2012.







