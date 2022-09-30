Robinson and Kebano among doubts for Newcastle clash

Antonee Robinson and Neeskens Kebano are among a number of Fulham players who could miss the Premier League clash with Newcastle on Saturday.

Robinson was taken off during the 2-1 defeat by Tottenham earlier this month with an ankle injury and missed the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

The left-back has since returned to training and could make his return to action against the Magpies, but remains a doubt.







Fellow left-back Layvin Kurzawa could feature for the first time after signing on loan from Paris-St Germain in the summer transfer window, with Fulham boss Marco Silva confirming that he is ready to play.

But Kebano is also among the players set to be assessed ahead of the game after taking a knock while playing for the DR Congo.

“He is one of the players we have to assess,” Silva said.

“It’s not just one, we have more players to assess before the match. We have to assess them to see if they are in a condition for the match.

“Some players arrived late. Bobby Reid arrived really late from the game and the same with Mitro. We have to assess some of them before the match.

“We have to assess Robinson again. He’s a doubt. He trained on some days with us this week, so let’s see.”

Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon remain out due to knee injuries, while Joao Palhinha is suspended, having picked up five yellow cards.

But Aleksandar Mitrovic looks set to be involved against his former club, though will still undergo an assessment ahead of the game after playing twice for Serbia over the international break.

“Now, he will be available. We have to assess him tomorrow again, but he will be available,” Silva said.

“He did the session with the team this morning.

“He played two games (for Serbia) and in the first game, as you know, he came off after the third goal he scored and the last game he played the 90 minutes.

“We have to assess him to see, but he will be available.”







