Reports of improved bid for Fulham’s Pereira are ‘completely false’

Marco Silva has insisted reports that Palmeiras have submitted an improved bid for Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira are “completely false”.

Fulham recently rejected an offer of around £16m from the Brazilian club and it was claimed that they had returned with another bid.

“Completely false. Normally I don’t speak about this type of situation, but I think it’s a moment for us to be clear: it’s completely false that there was an increased offer or something like that,” said Whites boss Silva.

“I spoke with the board yesterday – and completely zero. We are a bit surprised at how this news has come from nowhere.

“What we can control is ourselves and our work and what we can do.”

There have been doubts about Pereira’s future at Craven Cottage since he appeared to suggest in an interview that he would like to join Marseille, who had been linked with him.

He was subsequently dropped for the 1-1 draw at Tottenham last month.

However, Silva insisted at the time that the decision was unrelated to the comments attributed to the Brazil international, who said his remarks were mistranslated and presented in a “malicious and inaccurate” way.

Meanwhile, Kenny Tete could be out until April, potentially prompting Fulham to bring in a right-back during this month’s transfer window.







