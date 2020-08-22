Transfer gossip: Fulham reportedly ready to offer QPR £15m for Eze

Fulham are ready to offer QPR £15m for Ebere Eze, The Sun on Sunday reports.

West London Sport revealed on Saturday that Fulham had joined the race to sign Eze.







He has been linked with several Premier League clubs but until recently the only concrete interest had been from West Ham and Crystal Palace.

But now Fulham are in the running to sign him, while West Brom have indicated that they are interested too.

And The Sun on Sunday reckon Fulham are planning to table a bid of £15m.

The newspaper also suggest Rangers might be open to the deal if Fulham offer them players in part exchange.

Eze interest: the facts

Palace have been keen on Eze since 2018, when West London Sport revealed the Eagles’ interest.

They had an approach for him rejected by QPR in January.

More recently, a £12m bid from Palace was turned down.

West Ham have indicated that they are interested in Eze.

Rangers have been hoping any deal with the Hammers would involve Jordan Hugill moving in part exchange.

Striker Hugill scored 15 goals for the R’s while on loan at Loftus Road last season.

There is every expectation that Eze will leave during the current transfer window, but QPR want at least £20m for him.

Palace have seen no reason to improve their bid because they are aware that theirs is the only offer on the table.

However, the prospect of Fulham making a bid will increase the chances of the kind of auction QPR have been hoping would drive Eze’s price up.







