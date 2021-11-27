Fulham denied by controversial Preston equaliser

Preston 1 Fulham 1 15' Ream 73' Evans

Tim Ream scored his first goal for almost four years but a controversial Preston equaliser meant Championship leaders Fulham had to settle for a point.

The Whites went ahead when Jean Michael Seri’s right-wing free-kick was nudged in by Ream from close range.

Fulham dominated the first half an hour or so but then found themselves on the back foot as the home side put them under pressure.

And substitute Ched Evans brought North End level with 17 minutes remaining, with the goal being allowed to stand despite Fulham’s angry protests.

The striker’s header from Ben Whiteman’s corner hit his team-mate’s Emil Riis’ hand and the ball then ricocheted off Evans’ shoulder or upper arm and into the net.

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Seri (Onomah 69), Wilson, Carvalho (Knockaert 81), Kebano (De Cordova-Reid 69), Mitrovic.

