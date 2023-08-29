Postecoglou defends team selection after Tottenham’s cup exit

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou defended his decision to make nine changes to his side after they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Fulham.

Spurs were unbeaten under the Australian but went down 5-3 on penalties and were outplayed for much of the game despite the teams being locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes.







A Micky Van de Ven own goal midway through the first half put Fulham in front before Richarlison’s header 11 minutes in the second half restored parity for the visitors.

With Spurs not involved in Europe this season, the Carabao Cup was one avenue of securing silverware for the club for the first time since 2008.

Postecoglou did introduce key men James Maddison, Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski in the second half but said he needed the game to see fringe members of his squad play.

“How am I going to find out about my players?,” Postecoglou said.

“It doesn’t mean the cup, or any game, isn’t a priority for us.

“We are very much at the discovery stage and we need to give the players the opportunity.

“They have been good in training so they deserved the chance to play.

“We are going to need these guys if we get disruptions along the way with injuries.”







