Parker: Fulham heading in the right direction

Scott Parker declared Fulham are heading in the right direction after securing their first Premier League win of the season.

The Whites beat West Brom 2-0 at Craven Cottage with goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Ola Aina.







“It was a very good performance. The result was vital and we all understood that,” boss Parker said.

“We needed the win and we got that. We had a real endeavour about us and were worthy winners.”

The result lifted Fulham out of the bottom three.

But Parker said: “That’s irrelevant for me at this moment.

“What is relevant is the team moving in the right direction and improving and us moving in the right way – and I’ve seen that.

“I have seen that in the weeks before this. Of course the results have not been there, but I absolutely have seen an improvement.”







