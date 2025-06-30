Osmand signs for Celtic after rejecting Fulham contract
Young striker Callum Osmand has completed a move to Celtic after rejecting a new contract at Fulham.
Osmand, 19, has signed a four-year deal with the Scottish champions. He has been with Fulham since the age of 13.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told his club’s website: “He’s a quick and powerful striker and I’m really looking forward to working with him.
“I’m sure he can be really successful with us. He is a highly-rated, talented young player.”
