Osmand signs for Celtic after rejecting Fulham contract

Young striker Callum Osmand has completed a move to Celtic after rejecting a new contract at Fulham.

Osmand, 19, has signed a four-year deal with the Scottish champions. He has been with Fulham since the age of 13.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told his club’s website: “He’s a quick and powerful striker and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“I’m sure he can be really successful with us. He is a highly-rated, talented young player.”